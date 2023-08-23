Iranian filmmaker, literary figure Ebrahim Golestan dies at 101

TEHRAN- UK-based Iranian filmmaker and literary figure Ebrahim Golestan passed away in his home in Sussex, the UK, on Tuesday. He was 101.

Born on October 19, 1922, in Shiraz, Golestan is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Iranian cinema, having produced some of the most critically acclaimed films in the country's history.

Golestan started his career in the 1940s as a journalist and later went on to write several plays and novels.

He started his film studio, Golestan Films, in 1957 and produced films such as “Fire and Wave”, “Marjan and Khara”. He also produced “The House is Black” by the celebrated Iranian poet Forough Farrokhzad in 1962.

He made his first film “Brick and Mirror” in 1964. The film received the Best Film award at the 2nd Iranian Film Festival in Tehran in 1966. It was also screened at the 16th Berlin International Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Golden Berlin Bear award. Although the film didn't win the award, it was praised by critics and audiences alike for its realistic portrayal of everyday life in Iran.

Later in 1974, he directed “The Ghost Valley's Treasure Mysteries”. He is well-respected for his innovative storytelling and groundbreaking approach to filmmaking. His films often deal with existential themes, such as loneliness, alienation, and social injustice, and are characterized by their realistic style.

As a writer, Golestan authored such story collections as “Azar, The Last Month of Autumn” in 1948, “Shadow-Hunting” in 1955, “The Stream, the Wall and the Thirsty One” in 1967, “Tide and Mist” in 1969 and “Rooster” in 1995.

In addition, Golestan is known for his translations of works of literature from English into Persian. Some of the books he translated include George Orwell's "Animal Farm" and Herman Melville's "Moby Dick."

Golestan was married to his cousin, Fakhri Taghavi Shirazi, and was the father of the renowned Iranian photojournalist Kaveh Golestan and the translator and owner of Golestan Gallery in Tehran, Lili Golestan. His grandson, Mani Haqiqi, is also a film director.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Ebrrahim Golestan in an undated photo.

SAB/