Iran’s boxing crisis has passed

TEHRAN – Iranian boxing has started a new ear after the Federation elected its members on Tuesday.

Hossein Thori traveled to Spain last year and refused to return to Iran to continue his presidency and the sport suffered a setback.

Rouhollah Hosseini was elected unopposed as president of Iran boxing federation for a four-year term till 2027 in Mid-July and the federation’s general assembly was held on Tuesday.

The Federation's general assembly was held and board of directors received the vote of confidence.

Ebrahim Mousavi was elected as vice-president and Golbou Janpour was chosen as the treasurer. Ahmad Mirzaei and Hossein Rahmati were also elected as the provinces’ representative and expert, respectively.