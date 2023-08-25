IRISL transports 28m tons of goods since late March

TEHRAN – Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) Mohammadreza Modares Khiabani has said that the company’s fleet has transported 28 million tons of non-oil goods in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

According to Modares Khiabani, the mentioned volume of goods has been transported despite the fact that the total capacity of the company’s 140 commercial vessels amounts to only five million tons, Mehr News Agency reported.

The official noted that currently 3,800 people are working around the clock in the company to ensure safe and timely transfer of goods across the country.

Modares Khiabani had said earlier that the transportation of goods by IRISL fleet increased by 20 percent in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21) as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

