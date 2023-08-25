Over 20,000 residential units to be inaugurated in new towns during Government Week
August 25, 2023 - 15:33
TEHRAN- As announced by an official with the New Towns Development Company, 20,248 residential units will be inaugurated throughout the country during Government Week (started on Thursday).
Mehdi Mir-Javadi, the director-general for housing development affairs in the New Towns Development Company, said that of the mentioned units, 19,221 are Mehr Housing units, and 1,027 are National Housing Movement units.
MA
