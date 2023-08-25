U.S. festival to screen Iranian docs

TEHRAN – Two Iranian movies will go on screen at the California Capital International Documentary Film Festival, which will be take place in Sacramento, the United States.

“Uncelebrated Ceremony, Unmourned Death” by Roya Raisi and “Sayad Capello” by Rostam Nazari will be competing at the main section of the festival, which will be held from September 29 to October 1.

“Uncelebrated Ceremony, Unmourned Death” is an ethnographic narrative of the transformation and experiences of holding mourning and celebrations during the age of the Covid-19 pandemic, a time when celebrations were celebrated without ceremony and deaths without proper mourning.

“Sayad Capello” is the story of teenagers from the outskirts of a city, who have dreams in their heads. Sayad, despite his physical disability and his love of coaching football, is trying to make the dreams of the children to be fulfilled.

The California Capital International Documentary Film Festival is the only documentary film festival in the Sacramento Region. Hosted by the California Capital Arts Foundation, this event features nonfiction cinematography from around the globe as well as animated works.

CCDFF programs feature documentaries and animated work in categories that cover the gamut of human experience from environmental, social justice and other diverse viewpoints.

Photo: A poster for Iranian documentary “Sayad Capello” by Rostam Nazari

SAB/