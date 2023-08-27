Iranian short to go on screen at Tirana film festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian short movie “The Bolt’s Story” by Mohammadreza Alimorad will go on screen at the 21st edition of Tirana International Film Festival, which will take place in the Albanian capital from September 22 to 29.

The film tells the story of a bolt among all other bolts in an abandoned workshop, who decides to get out of its container and discover its own life.

While wandering around, it finds out the secret of its life and the purpose of its creation. It realizes that a well fit nut is needed to make it complete and useful. To reach that nut, a deadly jump is on the way and it needs to choose: remaining incomplete forever, or making the jump.

The Tirana festival is organized every year by the Tirana Film Institute, an Albanian creative industry whose main focus is based on promoting European creative industry products in Albania and cooperating with European organizations in order to share common audio-visual products such as feature and short fictions, animations, documentaries, experimental, video art and student film in various forms.

