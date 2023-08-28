Shirtari misses 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran setter Negin Shirtari missed the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship after she suffered an ankle injury in a warm-up match in Thailand.

Team Melli will meet Japan and India in Pool B on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The 22nd edition of the competition will be held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship as the AVC representatives.