UNIFIL inflicts new controversy

After news broke out about the meeting between the Israeli minister of war, Yoav Galant, and UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speculations started over the possible subjects of discussion given the current evolutions inside the Occupied Palestine and elsewhere.

It was confirmed today that one of the subjects has been the activities of Hezbollah on the border with Palestine, including the controversy over the tents. Israeli media Channel 11 published a report about this specific issue, shed light on some aspects of the negotiations. “The diplomatic warfare over the conditions of expansion of UNIFIL’s mission in south of Lebanon is still ongoing. Israeli officials are trying to put the members of the UN’s Security Council under pressure to use them as a leverage against Lebanon, aiming at ending the presence of Hezbollah’s containers on the border or cutting the access to those containers by fully covering them” the Israeli media reported. The report also claims that the Israeli delegation has threatened the other side that refusal to recognize Hezbollah’s containers as “military stations” will result in conflict rather than avoiding it.



Not Merely a Trip

An American official revealed today that the leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid, will travel to Washington next week and he is expected to meet with senior officials of the White House and the Ministry of State. One of the most important issues to be discussed, according to the official, is the terms and conditions of the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and the Zionist Regime. This visit is arranged amid the controversies over the delay of an official meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the president of the U.S. Joe Biden. Commentators believe that given the turbulence in relations the current government of the Zionist Regime and Biden’s administration, the invitation of the opposition leader to the White House is a loud and clear message to Netanyahu.



Increasing Disability

According to a study published today, the number of children with disabilities amongst the Zionist society is increasing dramatically. The number of students with “special needs”, as quoted in the report, has increased from 128.725 in 2019 to 199.926 in 2023. The graphs show more than 55 precent increase in the given period and a staggering number of 71201 students difference between the two given years.

