2,100 km of highways, freeways, main roads constructed in 2 years

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry has constructed over 2,100 kilometers of ways including highways, freeways and main roads across the country over the past two years, IRNA reported.

Back in June, Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister Kheirollah Khademi said 293 km of freeways and highways will be added to the country’s road network by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (late March 2024).

The official noted that the ministry needs 25 trillion rials (about $50.667 million) for the completion of the mentioned projects.

EF/MA