Iran’s health system a role model worldwide: minister

TEHRAN – Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has said Iran’s health system is one of the most successful models in the world.

The World Health Organization has always had an effective collaboration with the country, he added, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of international organizations in Tehran on Tuesday.

“Cooperation among countries for health development depends on their inter-sectoral interactions and collaborations.

After the coronavirus pandemic, health diplomacy has improved a lot. Health plays a key role in the diplomacy of countries because it is a common concern and pivotal point for all,” IRNA quoted Einollahi as saying.

“The sustainable development of countries depends on the health issue. Therefore, promoting cooperation among nations in medical education, sharing new health technologies, developing health and treatment systems, supplying needed medicines and medical equipment, and securing fair access to health care services should be set as priorities for countries,” he added.

He went on to say that based on international organizations and global standards, Iran's medical education has reached a good point.

Domestic knowledge-based companies have made the country self-sufficient to a great extent, he said, adding that advanced medical equipment and 95 percent of the needed medicines including six approved coronavirus vaccines have been supplied by knowledge-based companies which is a source of pride.

“Health tourism in the country is developing. Some 1.2 million foreign patients suffering from chronic diseases come to Iran annually for treatment,” Einollahi highlighted.

“Having received accreditation in the field of medical education, we are honored to share our experiences with other nations.”

Health sector achievements

In May, Ricardo León-Bórquez, the president of the World Federation of Medical Education, praised Iran for progress in the health sector.

“Iran has paid much attention to the importance of medical education and can be one of the key members of the World Federation of Medical Education in the accreditation process”, he added.

Emphasizing that all diseases are currently treated in the country, the health minister added: “With the help of scientists, we were able to educate efficient human resources.”

“With the efforts that have been made during the 44 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, today we have the strongest health system in the region in such a way that the health indicators in the Islamic Republic are far ahead of other countries in the region,” ISNA reported.

All the indicators of health and treatment have made significant progress after the Islamic Revolution, and now Iran is one of the leading countries in this field, Saeed Karimi, the deputy health minister has said.

In June 2021, Ahmed al-Mandhari, the World Health Organization director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, said the Islamic Republic of Iran is a role model for primary health care.

For the past four decades, its PHC network has aimed to ensure that people have timely access to affordable, accessible, and acceptable essential health services, he explained.

In October 2021, World Health Organization representative to Iran Jaffar Hussain, said that Iran's health system can be a model for other countries in the region, especially in the field of health and the use of valuable forces such as healthcare providers.

