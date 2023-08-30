Maestro Ali Rahbari to conduct “Majestic Sound” concert in Hangzhou

TEHRAN-Renowned Iranian composer and conductor Ali Rahbari will conduct a concert titled “The Majestic Sound” in Hangzhou, China, on October 6, performing the works of the famous German composer Ludwig van Beethoven.

Invited by the historical and tourist city of Hangzhou, Rahbari will perform with the philharmonic orchestra of the city at Hangzhou Grand Theater, Honaronline reported on Friday.

Having 80 official members, the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra has established itself as one of the most outstanding symphony orchestras in China. It has ventured to perform across all forms of art in concert, opera, ballet, chamber music, film music and recording to critical acclaim.

In this performance, the famous German piano player Gerhard Oppitz, 70, will accompany Rahbari.

Oppitz, who has performed along with Rahbari in various countries, has gained a special reputation for his performances of Beethoven's works.

During his lifetime, Beethoven created many works, including nine symphonies, five piano concertos, a violin concerto, thirty-two piano sonatas, sixteen string quartets, two brasses, and the opera Fidelio.

Rahbari, 75, has performed all the symphonic works of Beethoven and recorded most of them.

Hangzhou is a city in eastern China, which is the capital of Zhejiang Province. Hangzhou is a tourist city and has many natural attractions for tourists. The historical city of Hangzhou is the center of silk production in China and has been one of the important cities of the Silk Road since ancient times. Marco Polo named this city as the most beautiful city in China and heaven on earth. Hangzhou is one of the top 100 cities in the world according to the global list of financial centers, with a population of more than 10 million people.

In addition to Hangzhou, four other cities in China have invited the Iranian composer and international orchestra conductor as a guest conductor of their symphonic orchestras including Nanchang Symphony Orchestra, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, Qingdao Symphony Orchestra and Wuhan Philharmonic Orchestra. Rahbari is supposed to lead the orchestras along with several international soloists. The programs will start at the end of September.

The Iranian maestro is now conducting alongside Valery Gergiev as the permanent guest conductor of the Mariinsky Opera in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Rahbari has worked with more than 120 orchestras including Tehran Symphony Orchestra. He has previously held the position of permanent guest conductor in orchestras such as the Belgian Radio Television Philharmonic, the Czech Philharmonic, the Belgrade Philharmonic. He has also been in charge of the artistic management of the symphony orchestras of Brussels, Malaga, Zagreb and Malaga.

SS/

