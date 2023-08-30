IRCS offering services to Arbaeen pilgrims 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society is offering round-the-clock medical services to pilgrims in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims, and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flocks to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals. This year Arbaeen falls on September 6.

The IRCS organized the third international congress on health in Arbaeen in Tehran from August 2-4.

The three-day event aimed at reviewing the weaknesses and shortcomings of the health sector in the great Arbaeen pilgrimage in previous years and providing the necessary solutions.

The participants were mainly from Iraq, Lebanon, the United States, England, Pakistan, and Bahrain.

The event also aimed to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and synergy of service providers to reduce the obstacles in providing health services to the pilgrims.

MG