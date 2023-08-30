Bitter Truth

An Israeli media outlet for the first time admitted the news about Iran’s achievement to the latest anti-tank missile technology.

According to the media, “Iran has announced since 2017 that it has developed the anti-tank missile technology similar to the Israeli SPIKE missile which is being developed in Israel for the past few years”. The media mentioned unveiling of the Iranian ALMAS (Diamond) -3 missiles during the recent exhibition of the Iranian Army’s advancements. The Iranian new missile is equipped with a thermobaric warhead and its range is increased to 10 km. “The new missile can be launched from the ground, by helicopter and by drone and has had a successful test of firing from drone and helicopter”, the media quoted.

Convicted Little Netanyahu

Not long after the recent moral scandal of the Israeli Prime Minister’s son, yet another fiasco was reported about false accusations published by him about an Israeli woman. PM’s son, Yair Netanyahu, was sentenced by a court today to pay 130.000 Shekels (amounting to over $35K) to a woman he had claimed has had some affairs with another Israeli high-ranking official illegally. Yair Netanyahu had published tweets about secret intimate sexual relations of a woman named Dana Cassidy and the ex-deputy prime minister of Israel Benny Gantz. The accusations seem to be rooted in the turbulation of relations between his father and Gantz arising from persistence of Netanyahu’s government on the judicial reforms. This is not the first time that activities of Netanyahu’s son have discredited him in the public.



This Is Not Just Trash Talking

The ex-chief of the operations unit of General Staff of the Israeli army made some interesting remarks in an interview with an Israeli media about the recent tensions between Lebanon and the Zionist Regime, especially on the border. “There are intense activities by Hezbollah and this verbal battle can be part of the problem between the two sides.

Contrary to Gazza, this is why installation of a simple bathroom in that area can embark an all-out war”, he said in the interview. Answering the question of whether Israel is moving towards tension and war, he answered “It’s hard to know, but Israel cannot remain silent against all these provocations. There is no doubt that Hezbollah and Iran are aware of every single incident happening inside Israel. In their view, Israel is weak now and every time, with a different tactic, they try to humiliate Israel. It is necessary for Israel to respond, but not to the extend which starts a war”. The Israeli military official also commented on the refusals in the army due to the ongoing controversial judicial reforms the government persuading and predicted an extensive wave of refusals in the near future. “What is happening within the reserve units will eventually overflow into the permanent staff of the army as well. This will happen, because the government will not step back from the judicial reforms and the military service law” he said.