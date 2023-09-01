Iranian media mukab begins work in Karbala

TEHRAN –An Iranian mukab, dedicated to the media persons, has begun its work in Karbala, the director of the mukab has announced.

Launched by Atash Electronic Magazine, the project aims at promoting Ashura and martyrdom culture as well as reflecting on the spiritual and human dimensions of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Yunes Fathi explained on Wednesday.

This year, the mukab has obtained an official license, which allows it to cover the event independently and conduct multimedia work, he noted.

It is the second mukab in the country to obtain such a license for cultural and social activities, with the hope of expanding internationally in the future, he mentioned.

The members of the Atash media team have come together from three provinces of Kerman, Fars, and Tehran and will cover the pilgrimage with their professional skills in media, he added.

The website and online publications will be published in three languages and include photos, documentaries, interviews, reports, motion graphics, live broadcasting, electronic publications, competitions, and virtual spaces to share their work with the audience.

The Arbaeen walk is the world's largest annual peaceful gathering, where millions of Shia Muslims from around the world walk towards the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Mukabs provide a crucial resting place to provide food, drink, and shelter to the Arbaeen walkers during their journey to Karbala.

