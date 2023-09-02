Iran, Russia sign cultural MoU at Moscow International Book Fair

TEHRAN- Iran and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 36th Moscow International Book Fair (MIBF) on Friday to extend cultural cooperation.

Officials from the MIBF and Iran Book and Literature House inked the MoU at the pavilion of Iran, based on which, the two sides will provide each other with a free-of-charge pavilion, as large as 27 square meters, at their respective book fairs for a period of five years, Mehr reported on Saturday.

They also expressed hope that Iranian and Russian publishers would have stronger presence at the future editions of Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) and MIBF.

Also at the meeting, the Grant Program of Iran was introduced to the authorities of the MIBF, and the fields of cooperation and translation of important literary works of Iran were discussed.

The Grant Program aims at fostering the Iranian publication industry and boosting the presence of Iranian books in global markets.

The Cultural Deputy of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance provides the supporting grant for the translation and publication of Persian books by foreign translators and publishers with the objective of introducing Persian literature and culture to other countries and facilitating cultural diplomacy and international ties through literary and cultural relationships.

All natural and legal persons who own or buy the copyrights of the Persian books from their Iranian right holders can apply for this grant. The grant is provided for translation and publication costs (fully or partly) based on the quality of the translation and the time span for fulfilling the task (maximum two years).

Iran is participating at the 36th Moscow International Book Fair, which opened August 30 in the Russian capital, Moscow, and will conclude on September 3.

Over 600 titles in Persian and Russian are presented at Iran pavilion including books on the subjects such as religion, children and young adults, Iranian studies, the Sacred Defense, resistance literature, classic and contemporary literature and arts among others.

Furthermore, various events such as specialized meetings, unveiling ceremonies and introduction of books, meetings with publishers, authors and MIBF’s officials are among the programs of Iran pavilion.

Besides Iran, more than 300 participants from Russia, Belarus, Germany, Kazakhstan and China have presented titles of all genres at the fair.

The book fair has included nearly 300 events in its program where participants can attend the presentations of literary works and communicate with authors.

