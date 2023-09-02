Leader condoles South Khorasan Friday prayer Imam on death of his wife 

TEHRAN - In a message on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed condolences on the passing of the wife of Seyyed Alireza Ebadi, the Friday prayer imam of South Khorasan province.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Merciful. Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Mr Aliereza Ebadi (may his blessings be continuous), I offer my condolences on the passing of your dear wife and ask Allah Almighty for patience and reward for all the bereaved relatives and forgiveness and divine mercy for your late wife,” said the message sent by the Leader’s office.

Ebadi, 84, used to be an official in the Islamic Republic's Army. He has also served twice as parliamentarian getting elected in 1996 and 2004. The cleric, who is considered the Leader’s representative in the province, is an influential figure who has always been outspoken about any injustice taking place in the province. He was an open dissident of Ali Akbar Parvizi, the former governor of Birjand who made headlines for controversial remarks that had been deemed “anti-Islamic”.

MHA/PA