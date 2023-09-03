Cinematography director Morteza Pursamadi dies at 70

TEHRAN – Iranian cinematography director Morteza Pursamadi died on Saturday while working on a project. He was 70.

The artist was in the midst of filming "Angelic Sin" directed by Hamed Anqa when he began experiencing symptoms consistent with a stroke, leading to his hospitalization and eventual passing on Saturday morning, Honaronline reported on Sunday.

Pursamadi was the cinematography director of several cinema and television projects such as "Gilaneh" by Rakhshan Bani-Etemad, “Tambourine” by Parisa Bakhtavar, “Hush! Girls Don't Scream” by Puran Derakhshandeh as well as the TV series “Zero Degree Orbit” by Hassan Fat'hi.

He was also one of the most active documentary filmmakers and collaborated with some of the most prominent contemporary documentary filmmakers.

Photo: Iranian cinematography director Morteza Pursamadi in an undated photo

