Vocalist Homayun Shajarian begins European concert tour

TEHRAN – Homayun Shajarian, renowned Iranian vocalist and son of the legendary singer Mohammad Reza Shajarian, has kicked off his European concert tour on August 30 in Istanbul, Turkey.

He reprises “Be Rang-e Seda” (“In Color of Voice”), a series of successful concerts performed in Iran and Canada in September 2022.

Shajarian also performs a repertoire of his songs and some memorable hits by his father during the concerts.

Following his performance in Istanbul, Shajarian is set to continue his concert tour with scheduled performances in a number of European cities, including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin, Stockholm, Uppsala, and Copenhagen.

In August 2022, on Swiss National Day, Shajarian was honored with a letter of appreciation that the Embassy of Switzerland in Tehran handed over to him “for his outstanding contribution to the field of culture and art.”

Swiss Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano, who attended a Shajarian’s performances for “Be Rang-e Seda”, praised Iranian culture in her Instagram post reading, “My heart is filled with respect and gratitude to a culture rooted in several thousands of years in this beautiful country.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020, Shajarian and composer Arash Guran along with the Tehran Philharmonic Orchestra recorded a video of the memorable Iranian song “Morghe Sahar” (“The Bird of Dawn”) in collaboration with a number of world-renowned musicians that included German violist Tabea Zimmermann and German-Egyptian double bass player Nabil Shehata.

The video was produced to encourage people in the battle against the virus during the home quarantine.

