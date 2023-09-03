Iran-Turkey relations intertwined: envoy

TEHRAN – The Iranian ambassador to Ankara has described Iran-Turkey ties as “intertwined” and “of great significance” as the Turkish foreign minister pays a visit to Tehran.

During an interview on Thursday, Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh stressed the importance of ties with Turkey considering that Iran “prioritizes the development and strengthening of close and strong relations with neighboring countries”.

He noted that Ankara insists on the same policies. “During the recent conference of the Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the establishment and preservation of peace and tranquility in the region and cooperation with neighbors are among the priorities of Turkey's foreign policy,” added the envoy.

Ambassador Habibollahzadeh also commented on the Turkish foreign minister’s visit to Iran, at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, saying, “The relationship between Iran and Turkey is intertwined in a way that makes it necessary for the officials of the two countries to stay in touch. Although this was somewhat interrupted due to the Turkish elections, it will hopefully be observed again with Fidan's visit to Tehran”.

The ambassador stated that the negotiation agenda between Iran and Turkey is extensive, covering a wide range of topics including bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues.

“Regional developments are discussed during meetings as well. Iran and Turkey actively participate and cooperate in the process of the Astana talks. Developments in the Caucasus, Afghanistan, Palestine, and the Islamic world are important for both countries,” the diplomat highlighted.

The ambassador also emphasized that high-level officials of both countries have outlined a clear vision with the purpose of deepening relations between the two neighbors.

“Various mechanisms have been established to achieve the desired goals in Iran-Turkey relations, and in this regard, the comprehensive long-term cooperation program between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey is the roadmap for the two countries' movement towards common future goals,” explained the ambassador.

