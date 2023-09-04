Tehran to host Arbaeen pilgrimage’s photo, film festival 

TEHRAN – Tehran is set to host a festival dedicated to short films and photos inspired by the Arbaeen pilgrimage for the first time.

Entitled “Seventy-Two Seconds”, the festival is organized by the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality, IRNA reported on Monday.

Arbaeen pilgrims can participate in the event by capturing their spiritual moments and feelings during their walk and narrating it through a photograph or a 72-second video, which they can submit to the festival.

Interested individuals can register and send their submissions from September 6 to 21, by visiting the website www.farhangsara.ir.

The Arbaeen walk is the world's largest annual peaceful gathering, where millions of Shia Muslims from around the world walk towards the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the holy day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Arbaeen, which will be observed on September 6 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam on Ashura.

