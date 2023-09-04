Arbaeen manifests nations’ unity to confront the false front

TEHRAN - Sheikh Javad Mansour, a teacher of the Lebanon Seminary highlights the greatness of the Arbaeen procession and its role in guiding Islamic movements.

“One of the Arbaeen manifestations of Imam Hussein is the presence of his lovers during the Arbaeen procession. It doesn't matter what tribe and race these pilgrims are from, the message of the Arbaeen trek is that Imam Hussein and Ahl al-Bayt are the only ways to reach God,” Sheikh Javad Mansour told the Atash news agency in Karbala.

Noting that Imam Hussein (AS) is a torch that has brought all groups and tribes together, Sheikh Mansour said: “He is the criterion for distinguishing truth from falsehood and the destroyer of the falsehood front, so we visit Imam Hussein because he is the owner of the uprising."

Revival of moral principles, self-improvement, and fight against the false front were the goals of the uprising of Imam Hussein, according to the teacher of the Lebanon Seminary.

“Pilgrimage of Imam Hussein is a way of self-improvement,” added the teacher of the Lebanon Seminary.

Shiites and Islam’s enemies are present everywhere in the world and enemies do everything to achieve their goals, he added.

Israel, the U.S. and their followers are Satan in today’s world, according to the seminary teacher.

He stated that throughout history, oppressors have always sought to use force against the oppressed, and the current time is no exception to this, so the Resistant Front was formed by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei to fight the false front and the Resistance Front was developed in the region and Lebanon.

The seminary teacher termed the Israeli regime a symbol of oppression and divisiveness in the region and the world and stated: "With the management of the Leader of Iran, the Resistance Front was formed against Israel, and today in Lebanon there is preparation to confront this fake regime and it can be said that Lebanon's joint borders with the Israeli regime are completely under the control of Lebanon's Hezbollah.”

“Resistance fighters are those who have sacrificed their lives, property, and children in the way of resistance against false fronts like Israel, the U.S., and other arrogant countries," said Sheikh Javad Mansour.

“Our victories were due to the blessing of Imam Hussein,” said Sheikh Mansour, quoting Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Revolution.



Elsewhere, Sheikh Mansour went on to say that they are fighting in Lebanon, Palestine, and other countries of the region under Imam Hussein’s flag, and the final victory is definitely with the front of truth.

He added, “Hajj Qasem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Martyr Imad Mughniyeh, and all the commanders of the Resistance Front have given their all to preserve pure Islam and sacrificed their lives in this way.”

“Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani was very influential in Lebanon and the region, especially in 2006 during the 33-day war between Hezbollah and Israel. Hajj Qassem Soleimani, with the cooperation of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Imad Mughniyeh played a pivotal role in the victory of the 33-day war, and this was the beginning of the next important victories of the resistance front,” added Sheikh Mansour.

He noted that the U.S., Israel and all the enemies in the world tried to assassinate General Qassem Soleimani, Imad Mughniyeh and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and they even tried to kill the Hezbollah chief, but these enemies did not know that by being killed, a person attains a greater grace, that is martyrdom.

He pointed out that if “our loved ones are martyred, we will not give up the causes of Palestine and Al-Quds, we will rush to help the oppressed everywhere in the world, and following the teachings of Imam Hussein and the guidance of the Wali al-Faqih and Deputy of the Awaited Imam, Ayatollah Khamenei, we will encounter to the bullies of the world.”

Sheikh Mansour pointed to the strengthening of the resistance front formed by General Soleimani, Imad Mughniyeh, and Au Mahdi al-Muhandis, in the region to encounter Israel and all the tyrants.

“By the grace of God, the false front is being weakened and destroyed. And God willing, the victory of the oppressed will be realized and we will bring the flag of victory to the hands of the Awaited Imam,” added the seminary teacher.

He clarified his message to those who are concerned about the Resistance Front, saying the arrogant countries seek to create divisions among the nations of the region; the people of the regional countries must fight the enemy hand in hand and in unity, and certainly one of the message of Arbaeen is this unity, empathy and strengthening of the Resistance Front to finally cut off the main artery of sedition, U.S. and Israel.