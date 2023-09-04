Arbaeen pilgrimage: A journey of faith and unity

TEHRAN—Once again, the world’s largest annual religious gathering is in full swing to convey a message of truth, peace, culture, and revolution against oppression inspired by the third Shia Imam (AS).

Every year, millions of devout Shia Muslims from Iran and beyond embark on an epic journey known as the Arbaeen trek that, according to participants, is not just merely a religious observance but a deeply personal and introspective voyage.

Destined for the holy city of Karbala, where Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE, the event marks the culmination of 40 days of mourning for the slain Imam.

The gathering is characterized by a remarkable display of unity, as people from diverse backgrounds join together to mourn and commemorate the Imam’s martyrdom. Moreover, giant pilgrimage hints at the political power of Shia Muslims in today’s world.

Ahmad Farahani, 65, an Iranian national who joined the pilgrimage days ago, believes the journey holds immense historical and cultural importance for those who realize and appreciate the profound significance of this event.

Another Iranian pilgrim, Fatemeh Ebrahimi, says Arbaeen is not only a pilgrimage but also a powerful act of devotion and expression of solidarity that helps promote peace, harmony, and religious tolerance among participants.

From the opinions of several interviewees, it is understood that, form many of whom, the Arbaeen pilgrimage is a spiritual gateway to seek forgiveness, rejuvenation, and spiritual growth. Some say Arbaeen’s atmosphere encourages them to reevaluate their priorities and embrace a more compassionate and empathetic approach towards humanity.

The Battle of Karbala has been a key event in Islamic history. The Imam’s tragic sacrifice showcased an unwavering commitment to justice and righteousness, leading to a legacy that continues to resonate with many people worldwide.

Pilgrims often walk kilometers, enduring physical hardships, as a symbol of sacrifice and dedication to their faith.

During that time, the atmosphere in Karbala becomes highly captivating when the Iraqi city is adorned with vibrant banners, majestic decorations, and countless stalls that offer food, water, and rest to weary travelers.

With its unparalleled atmosphere of camaraderie and dedication, the Arbaeen trek stands out as a testament to the enduring power of faith, solidarity, and the resilience of the human spirit.

AFM