Tehran cinematheque to review “Marriage Story”

TEHRAN –The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will review American filmmaker Noah Baumbach’s 2019 movie “Marriage Story” on Thursday.

A review session will be organized after a screening in the Nasseri Hall of the forum at 5 pm.

“Marriage Story” tells the story of a couple, Charlie (played by Adam Driver) and Nicole (played by Scarlett Johansson), whose once-promising marriage is falling apart. Charlie, a successful theatre director, and Nicole, an aspiring actress, have a young son together. However, they can no longer ignore the problems in their marriage, and Nicole files for separation and moves to Los Angeles with their son.

As they navigate through the complicated divorce process, Charlie and Nicole struggle with their own emotions, their careers, and the custody battle over their son.

The movie highlights the pain and complexities of divorce, as well as the importance of communication, and ultimately, finding a way to move forward and create a new, different kind of family.

“Marriage Story” was critically acclaimed and received multiple nominations and awards for its script and performances by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, who portrayed the couple in an incredibly raw and realistic way.

It was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Driver, and Best Actress for Johansson.

The film also won a number of other accolades, including a Golden Globe for Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress, a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress, and the Satellite Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The movie is known for its impeccable direction, a powerful script, and outstanding performances by the lead actors, making it a must-watch for fans of drama and family films.

Photo: A scene from “Marriage Story” by American filmmaker Noah Baumbach

SAB/

