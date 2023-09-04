Iranian violinist Amin Ghafari to perform with North Czech Philharmonic Orchestra

TEHRAN- Iranian violinist Amin Ghafari will perform along with the North Czech Philharmonic Orchestra in Prague, Czech Republic, on October 21.

He will play Aram Kchachaturian’s concerto for violin and orchestra at the concert that is set to be held at Smetana Hall, Prague's most beautiful concert hall, Mehr reported on Monday.

At the 2-hour concert, in addition to Khachaturian's violin concerto, in which Ghafari will be the soloist, the North Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, with 60 musicians on the stage, will perform four more pieces including Dorjak's Symphony No. 9, Georges Bizet’s Carmen, Camille Saint-Saëns’ Samson and Delilah, and Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria rusticana.

One of the prominent violinists in Iran, Ghafari has been a member of Iran’s National Orchestra and Tehran Symphony Orchestra, he also is proficient in playing the santur.

He has held concerts at the Allegro Vivo Academy in Austria and Kronberg in Germany where he also attended workshops with Professor Bijan Khadem Misagh, Prof. Boris Kushnir and his mentor, Prof. Igor Petrusevski, who has the main influence on his performance.

Ghafari has so far performed in the international arena as a soloist with the Suk Chamber Orchestra in the Masquerade Hall at the Krumlov Festival, the Russian Kaliningrad Orchestra and the Baku Philharmonic Orchestra. He has also published a book titled “The Best Ways to Practice Khachaturian Concerto.”

Last year, the Iranian musician received a gold medal from Osaka International Music Competitions in Japan.

North Czech Philharmonic is an internationally recognized orchestra dating back to 1838. The orchestra performs in European cultural centers like Munich, Berlin, Basle, Paris, Valencia, Lisbon, Belgrade, Budapest, Zagreb, Bordeaux, Toulouse, and Madrid among others.

Smetana Hall has hosted many festivals and big orchestras such as Berlin Philharmonic, London Philharmonic and Boston Philharmonic among others.

