Short film “The Rope” wins award of merit at 15th IndieFEST Film Awards

TEHRAN- The Iranian short film "The Rope" written and directed by Reza Sobhani was among the winners of the award of merit at the 15th IndieFEST Film Awards in San Diego, California, the U.S., which were announced last week.

The movie grabbed the award in its second international appearance. In its international debut, “The Rope” was among the finalists of the Cannes Film Festival in France earlier this year, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The synopsis of the short film reads: “The little things we do in our lives may lead to great changes in the lives of others.”

Nagar Abedi, Danial Mahmoudnia, Babak Malekzadeh and Ali Mohammadi are in the cast.

Established in 2008, the IndieFEST Film Awards is an avant-garde worldwide competition that strives to give talented directors, producers, actors, creative teams and new media creators the positive exposure they deserve.

Held as a seasonal event, the film event recognizes its chosen ones in each season from among the outstanding works in the field of film, television, videography and new media and has a special look at the works that deal with social issues.

A filmmaker and writer, Sobhani, 35, started his professional career as a production assistant and production manager in many movies, television series, and short films. Later he got involved in the production and direction of several documentaries and other promotional films.

