IAF cinematheque to screen “North by Northwest” 

TEHRAN –The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen prominent film director Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 movie “North by Northwest” on Friday.

A review session will be organized after a screening in the Nasseri Hall of the forum at 5 pm.

“North by Northwest” is a classic thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, starring Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, and James Mason.

The film follows a Manhattan advertising executive, Roger Thornhill, who is mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies. Thornhill is then kidnapped, but he manages to escape and ends up on a cross-country journey, trying to clear his name and protect himself from danger. Along the way, he meets a woman who aids him in his mission.

“North by Northwest” was a critical and commercial success, receiving three Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Screenplay. It has since become a classic in the thriller genre and is widely considered one of Alfred Hitchcock's greatest films.

Photo: A scene from “North by Northwest” by Alfred Hitchcock

SAB/



