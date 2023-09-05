“Interview with Ken Loach” published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “Interview with Ken Loach” written by Edouard Louis and Ken Loach has hit the Iranian market.

Translated by Rouhangiz Najafi Jablou, Taaq Publications has published the 112-page book in Persian, ISNA reported.

In the book, two artists from two countries and two very different generations, Ken Loach and Edouard Louis, discuss art, cinema, literature and their role today. How can art raise and rethink the question of class conflict? How can the working classes be represented as the two authors of this book have attempted to do so in their work? By comparing their reflections and based on their works, Loach and Louis attempt to answer these questions and many more.

Kenneth Charles Loach, 87, is a British film director and screenwriter. His socially critical directing style and socialist ideals are evident in his film treatment of social issues such as poverty (“Poor Cow”, 1967), homelessness (“Cathy Come Home”, 1966), and labor rights (“Riff-Raff”, 1991, and “The Navigators”, 2001).

Loach's film “Kes” (1969) was voted the seventh greatest British film of the 20th century in a poll by the British Film Institute. Two of his films, “The Wind That Shakes the Barley” (2006) and “I, Daniel Blake” (2016), received the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making him one of only nine filmmakers to win the award twice. Loach also holds the record for most films in the main competition at Cannes, with fifteen films.

Edouard Louis, 30, is a French writer. He is the author of “The End of Eddy”, “History of Violence” and “Who Killed My Father”, and the editor of a book on the social scientist Pierre Bourdieu. His works have been translated into more than 30 languages, making him one of the most celebrated writers of his generation worldwide.

