Shafiei Kadkani’s book on Persian Poetry translated into Bosnian

TEHRAN-The book “Periods of Persian Poetry” by Mohammad Reza Shafiei Kadkani has been translated into Bosnian.

The translation has been done by Elver Music, who holds a Ph.D. in Persian language and literature and is a prominent writer and translator in Bosnia and Herzegovina, IRNA reported.

Dobra Knjiga Publication has published the book with the cooperation of Iran's cultural attache in the European country.

The book covers the poets who lived from the Constitutional Revolution of Iran, between 1905 and 1911 to the fall of the monarchy in 1979.

Mohammad Reza Shafiei Kadkani, 84, is a highly respected contemporary Iranian poet, literary scholar, and critic. He has made significant contributions to Persian literature through his thought-provoking poetry, extensive research, and critical analysis of Persian literary works.

In addition to his poetic achievements, Kadkani has written extensively on Persian literature, critically analyzing and interpreting classical and contemporary Persian works. Kadkani’s scholarly work is highly regarded for its depth, meticulous research, and insightful commentary.

Kadkani’s contributions to Persian literature have been recognized through numerous awards and honors. He has received the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance’s Book of the Year Award several times for his critical works and poetry collections. He has also been honored with the prestigious Nima Yushij Award, a significant literary prize in Iran, for his outstanding contributions to Persian poetry.

Apart from his literary pursuits, Kadkani has held academic positions and taught at universities in Iran and abroad. He has served as a professor of Persian literature at Tehran University and Allameh Tabataba’i University, among others.

Based in Sarajevo, Dobra Knjiga is one of the leading publishers and a foremost printing press in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Established in 2006, it has since published more than 500 books including highly specialized scientific nonfiction literature covering medicine, biology, history, cultural and religious studies, as well as philosophy and political sciences just to name a few. Furthermore, Dobra Knjiga regularly publishes translations of world-famous works as well as other original fictional books written by Bosnian authors.

