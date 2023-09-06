Painter Asadi Jozani dies at 56

TEHRAN- Iranian painter Mohammad Asadi Jozani, who was best known for his works on the Islamic Revolution and the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, died of heart attack on Monday. He was 56.

Asadi Jozani who was in the war fronts during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war was keen on paintings. He used to do paintings of the martyrs and was known as the painter of portraits of the martyrs during the war.

He later continued his studies and was a graduate of art. He next joined the Quds Force and while continuing his painting, he displayed his works in different countries such as Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Iraq and Bosnia Herzegovina.

Among his prominent works is a single watercolor depicting Quds Forces chief Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani in the center along with ten resistance martyrs.

SAB/