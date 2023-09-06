Iranian architect Yazdan Hushvar passes away

TEHRAN- Renowned Iranian architect and urban planner Yazdan Hushvar has passed away. He was 86.

Born in Tehran in 1937, Hushvar received his degree in architecture from the Fine Arts Faculty of Tehran University in 1964 and completed his postgraduate studies in urban planning at the same institution in 1966.

He was a member of the board of directors for the Architecture and Environment Consulting Engineers, the Iranian Architectural Heritage Association and the board of trustees of the World Persian Garden Studies Institute.

He also served as deputy technical director of the Ministry of Interior, deputy head of urban planning in Kerman provincial government, and invited lecturer at several universities and institutes.

SAB/



