Germany exports commodities worth $879m to Iran in 5 months

TEHRAN – Iran imported commodities valued at $879 million from Germany during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), according to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Based on the IRICA data, Germany was Iran’s fourth source of import during the five-month period.

According to the data released by the IRICA, Iran’s import of goods in the five months of this year reached 14.4 million tons worth $24.2 billion, indicating a 7.49 percent growth in value and a 2.17 percent increase in weight, year on year.

The average customs value of each ton of imported goods was 1,677 dollars in the mentioned five months.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned five months, followed by China, Turkey, Germany, and India.

MA