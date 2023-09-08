"A Brief History of Equality" appears in Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN –A Persian translation of French economist Thomas Piketty’s book "A Brief History of Equality" has recently been published by Now Publications in Tehran.

Hossein Raghfar and Kobra Sangari are the translators of the book first released in 2020.

The book is an extension of Piketty's previous works, particularly "Capital in the Twenty-First Century," which gained widespread attention in 2013 for its analysis of the rapid accumulation of wealth by a small fraction of people in the modern era.

In "A Brief History of Equality," Piketty offers a sweeping survey of the history of social and economic inequality, attempting to contextualize the current moment within a broader historical perspective. He argues that inequality is not a natural or inevitable feature of human society, but rather a product of social and political forces that have historically favored certain groups of people over others.

Piketty traces the evolution of inequality from prehistoric times, through the ancient world, the Middle Ages, and the Modern era, offering insights into the key factors that have contributed to the persistence of economic and social inequality over time. Piketty also examines the impact of revolutions, world wars, and other major events on the development of equality and inequality.

One of the key arguments of the book is that periods of relative equality, such as the postwar era, have only been achieved through explicit social and political policies, and that inequality has always been the default state of human societies. Piketty argues that the current moment, characterized by soaring inequality across the globe, demands a bold and radical response, including progressive taxation and greater economic democracy.

Overall, "A Brief History of Equality" is a powerful and thought-provoking work that challenges readers to think deeply about the nature of inequality and the role that individuals, governments, and societies play in perpetuating or challenging it. It is essential reading for anyone interested in economics, sociology, politics, or history.

Photo: A combination photo shows Thomas Piketty and the front cover of the Persian edition of his book "A Brief History of Equality"

