Iran basketball squad named for 2022 Asian Games
September 9, 2023 - 11:31
TEHRAN – Iran basketball federation announced 13-man squad for the 2022 Asian Games.
Team Melli are drawn in Group A along with Kazakhstan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the Games.
Iran, headed by Hakan Demir, will start the training from Monday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.
Iran suffered five successive losses in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia and failed to book their place in the 2024 Olympic Games.
The 2023 Asian Games will be held from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou.
Iran's Asian Games roster:
Behnam Yakhchali
Arsalan Kazemi
Meysam Mirzaei
Sajad Mashayekhi
Mohammad Amini
Jalal Aghamiri
Matin Aghajanpour
Hassan Aliakbari
Sina Vahedi
Navid Rezaeifar
Peter Grigorian
Mohammad Torabi
Sajad Pazirofteh
