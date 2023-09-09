Number of Iran’s commercial attachés in target markets to reach 30 by Mar. 2024

TEHRAN – The number of Iran’s commercial attachés in the country’s trade partners is going to increase to 30 by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2024), an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

According to Mohammad Rajab-Nejad, the head of TPO’s Department of Commercial Attachés and Trade Centers, TPO has published a notice for interested experts to apply for the role of commercial attaché by the end of the current Iranian calendar month (September 22), Mehr News Agency reported.

“We currently have 17 commercial attaches based in Iraq (Baghdad), Oman, China (Beijing), Armenia, India, Qatar, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Belarus, Russia, Kenya, Algeria, Turkey, Kazakhstan, South Africa, UAE and Uzbekistan,” the official said.

Attachés are also about to be sent to Serbia, Brazil, and Pakistan, and they will be deployed soon, he added.

“We are planning to send two more attachés to the cities of Sulaymaniyah (Kurdistan region) and Basra in Iraq and two more advisors are also going to be sent to Shanghai and Guangzhou in China,” Rajab-Nejad said.

According to the official, sending attachés to Indonesia, Turkmenistan, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Hungary, Poland, Syria and Saudi Arabia is also on the agenda by the end of the year.

Rajab-Nejad previously said that the number of Iran’s trade centers in foreign countries has also increased significantly over the past two years, so that currently Iran has trade centers in 40 different countries around the world.

EF/MA