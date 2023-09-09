Houshang Moradi Kermani: a champion of children's literature

TEHRAN – Houshang Moradi Kermani, a celebrated Iranian children's book writer, recently marked his 80th birthday on September 7. Over the years, he has garnered extensive recognition for his outstanding contribution to Iranian literature, particularly children's literature.

Moradi Kermani is regarded as a national treasure and a stalwart of children's literature in his homeland. He has been instrumental in shaping the reading habits of countless Iranian youths, and his legacy will continue to inspire and educate future generations on Iranian culture and beyond.

Moradi Kermani was born in 1944 in Sirch, a small village close to the southern Iranian city of Kerman. After completing his primary and middle school education in his village and Kerman, he pursued his love for the arts by enrolling in dramatic arts in Tehran.

Moradi Kermani continued his education at university, eventually earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English translation. In 1961, he baegan his career in the arts by working in radio stations across Kerman and Tehran.

During the early 1970s, he commenced his writing career. One of his most acclaimed literary pieces, "The Tales of Majid," was originally a collection of short stories. Before its publication, it first existed as a radio program script which he had created years earlier. The book gained immense popularity, leading to its translation into several languages and being adapted into a widely popular television series in Iran.

Throughout his career, Moradi Kermani has written several children's books, many of which have won international awards and have been translated into multiple languages. His literary works encompass a wide range of subjects that delve into various themes, including social justice, environmentalism, cultural customs, and historical events.

So far, Moradi Kermani's literary works have been translated into an array of languages, including French, German, Spanish, Dutch, Arabic, Armenian, Chinese, Korean, Greek, and Turkish.

Moradi Kermani's writing style is notable for its straightforwardness and uncomplicated approach. He uses everyday language and accessible narrative techniques to convey complex ideas to his young readers. His books are not only entertaining but also educational, teaching important life lessons and values such as respect, empathy, compassion and kindness.

His work is a literary treasure that transcends time and borders. The magic of his captivating narratives not only captures the imagination of the youthful and mature readers alike but unearths the depths of emotion and sentimentality. The deep empathy and sagacity embedded in his tales serve as a reminder of the timeless influence of storytelling in driving inspiration, encouraging personal growth and forging connections. In the pages of his books, readers embark on journeys of self-discovery, courage, and hope.

Moradi Kermani has an extraordinary ability to capture the very spirit of childhood and the complexities of growing up. His words embody a language that is universal in emotions. Consequently, his stories strike a chord with readers from diverse cultural and social backgrounds.

Moradi Kermani's stories are not mere words on paper; they are vessels carrying profound messages of empathy, compassion, and the importance of preserving the wonder of youth and the beauty of childhood.

His work is a reminder that literature has the power to touch our souls, impart wisdom, and ignite the imagination. Through his books, Houshang Moradi Kermani has woven a tapestry of human experience, inviting us to reflect on our own lives, the beauty of our shared humanity, and the enduring magic of storytelling. His literary legacy is a gift to the world, a testament to the lasting impact of literature on our hearts and minds.

