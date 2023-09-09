Stuck in the Crisis

As heavy earthquake hit Morocco yesterday, reports started to pop up about Israelis who are stuck in there and can’t find a way back to the Occupied Palestine.

An Israeli who is now in Morocco told to media about the hard situation of Israelis in Morocco, described it abusing the crisis. “We are stuck here.

We couldn’t purchase a plane ticket the whole night and today, the El Al airline says they are sold out. Instead of increasing the number flights from Morocco, the Israeli airliner has increased the price of tickets up to 3 times more! We were still willing to pay the price and buy the ticket, but it was not possible”.

According to this Israeli settler, everyone is stuck in their hotel rooms while there are cracks on the walls which are widening and stretching. While its own people are stuck in semi-destroyed hotel rooms, the Israeli officials have put the military on standby to be sent for “help” if an opportunity opens up.

This can be a golden chance to improve the image of Israel in Moroccan public by employing a decorative gesture for help and exploiting the devastation of Moroccan people. To keep the criticisms over this hypocrisy under control, Israeli authorities published a list of telephone numbers today for those Israelis who are stuck in Morocco and need help.

U.S. Senators: Keep Israelis Away

In an unprecedented political move, 15 U.S. senators from the Democratic party wrote a letter to the country’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, asking him to cease the process of visa waiver program between the U.S. and Israel until the further notice. The senators believe that it’s unlikely that Israel would obtain all the necessary conditions for this program before the due date, September 30th.