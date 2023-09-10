Iran ready to support relief efforts in Morocco    

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Cresent Society is ready to assist Morocco in the ongoing relief operations following the powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the North African country late on Friday.

“In this hard situation, on behalf of the IRCS and myself, I would like to express my condolence to you, your colleagues in the Moroccan Red Crescent, and earthquake-affected people and convey our sympathy with those lost loved ones,” the IRCS head, Pirhossein Kolivand, wrote in a message to the vice-president of the Moroccan Red Crescent Society, Kaddour Kharbouch.

The IRCS is ready to send the medical and relief teams to assist humanitarian operations in Morocco, Kolivand added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian sent a message to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, announcing the country's readiness to provide assistance to the survivors of the disaster.

Earthquake rescue efforts are underway in Morocco as it mourned the victims of the disaster that killed more than 2,000 people, flattening buildings in cities and villages.

Friday’s 6.8-magnitude quake, Morocco’s strongest on record, struck 72km southwest of Marrakech, wiping out entire villages in rural areas.

The government reported at least 2,012 people were killed and more than 2,059 injured, many of them critically.

MG

