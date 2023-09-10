Saudi ambassador meets Iran FM, presents credentials

TEHRAN- Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, Saudi Arabia’s new Ambassador to Tehran, presented a copy of his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday.

The Iranian and Saudi ambassadors have started their diplomatic missions in Riyadh and Tehran after a seven-year hiatus.

Iran and Saudi Arabia restored diplomatic ties following a series of talks mediated by Iraq, Oman and finally China. The regional countries, including the Arab world, have welcomed the restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia as two important regional countries.