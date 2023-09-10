‘Emerging economies to create new global economy in near future’

TEHRAN- The secretary of Iran’s Free Zones High Council said that in the near future, emerging economies will create the new global economy.

Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, who is also an advisor to the Iranian president, made the remarks in a press conference that was held in the presence of Chinese media reporters on the sidelines of the 23rd China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT), freena.ir reported.

In response to a journalist's question regarding Iran's membership in BRICS; “What kind of cooperation does the country desire with the members of the global emerging economies group?”, the official said: “Iran has entered major economic unions in recent years, including "Shanghai" and "BRICS", we believe that in the near future emerging countries and economies will create a new global economy; An economy free from pressure and crisis, unlike the economic system that the Americans ruled the world.”

As reported, the Secretariat of Iran’s Free Zones High Council, together with the seven free zones of Arvand, Kish, Qeshm, Chabahar, Anzali, Aras and Makou, participated in the 23rd China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT).

The zones were present in the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran and with the strategy of introducing free zones as drivers of foreign investment.

The 23rd China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) is being held in Xiamen, China during September 8-11.

MA