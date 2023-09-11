Iran unveils 850 foreign investment packages in China intl. fair

TEHRAN- Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, the secretary of Iran’s Free Zones High Council, announced that the country unveiled 850 foreign investment packages in the 23rd China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT).

As reported, Iran presented packages ready for investment in its 48 free trade and special economic zones during the mentioned fair.

According to the secretary of Iran’s Free Zones High Council, who traveled to China to participate in the said event, 850 foreign investment packages worth 15 billion euros are ready for the investment of foreign partners, which were presented in this exhibition.

Addressing a press conference that was held in the presence of Chinese media reporters on the sidelines of the CIFIT, Abdolmaleki said that in the near future, emerging economies will create the new global economy.

As reported, the Secretariat of Iran’s Free Zones High Council, together with the seven free zones of Arvand, Kish, Qeshm, Chabahar, Anzali, Aras and Makou, participated in the 23rd China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT).

The zones were present in the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran and with the strategy of introducing free zones as drivers of foreign investment.

The 23rd China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) was held in Xiamen, China during September 8-11.

MA