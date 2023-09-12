Iran Plast, an important event to complete value chain of polymer industries

TEHRAN - The director of the 17th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST 2023) has said the exhibition is a successful model for extensive cooperation among polymer complexes, downstream petrochemical industries, and capable Iranian manufacturers.

According to Farid Dousti, this exhibition can facilitate the path to complete the value chain in the petrochemical industry, Shana reported.

A significant number of national and international figures will be present at this grand exhibition event, Dousti said, adding that more than 300 foreign guests have been invited to attend the 17th Iran Plast exhibition.

Iran Plast exhibition is one of the important events in the market of domestic and regional polymer products, which is held with the aim of developing and completing the value chain of the petrochemical industry, supporting national production and promoting domestic manufacturing, the official said.

According to Dousti, six final contracts and 10 memorandums of understanding (MOU) are going to be signed on the sidelines of this year’s exhibition.

More than 20 specialized meetings and workshops are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition, he said.

The 17th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment is going to be held from September 17 to 20 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

Like the previous years, this edition of the exhibition will also cover four major areas including raw materials, machinery, and equipment, final and semi-finished products as well and services.

As the biggest event in the petrochemicals and plastics industry in West Asia, Iran Plast was held for the first time in 2002 on the initiative of NPC in order to boost the domestic plastics industry market, facilitate the global marketing process, and present in global markets.

