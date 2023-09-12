TCCIMA dispatches trade delegation to Istanbul

TEHRAN - A delegation led by the secretary general of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) has left Tehran for Istanbul on Monday evening to visit the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ICOC) and some of Turkey’s manufacturing units.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, several provincial managers and members of the dialogue council of the government and the private sector of the capital are accompanying Bahman Eshqi on his visit to Turkey.

The purpose of sending this delegation is to hold talks with the officials of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, as one of the oldest chambers of commerce, and to benefit from the experiences of this chamber and the Turkish private sector in order to facilitate and improve the country’s business environment.

In addition to direct negotiations and discussions with the representatives of the private sector in the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, the delegation is going to visit a number of manufacturing companies, industrial centers, and the automotive center of Turkey.

The trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey in the first seven months of 2023 reached $3.025 billion, showing a 21 percent decline compared to the same period of last year.

According to the latest figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT), Iran’s trade with the neighboring country stood at $3.846 billion in January-May 2023.

According to TURKSTAT, Turkey’s exports to Iran from January to May 2023 reached $1.663 billion, recording a two percent decrease compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Turkey exported over $1.701 billion worth of products to the Islamic Republic in the first seven months of 2022.

Based on the data previously released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, the value of Iran’s exports to Turkey increased by 19 percent to reach $3.35 billion in 2022.

Turkey had imported over $2.82 billion worth of commodities from the Islamic Republic in 2021.

Based on the mentioned data, Iran’s imports from the country also marked an 11-percent rise to hit $3.07 billion in the past year, in comparison with 2021, when the figure was $2.77 billion.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the trade between the two countries has registered a 15-percent rise in 2022 compared to 2021.

EF/MA