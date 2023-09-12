Iranian films line up for Portobello festival

TEHRAN –Ten Iranian short films are competing at the 28th edition of the Portobello Film & Art Festival, which is currently underway in London.

“Left Handed”, “The Single Horn”, “Silence Again”, “Adjustment” and “Thai” are among the films.

Written and directed by Nasrin Mohammadpur, “Left Handed” tells the story of Maryam, a 38-year-old woman who heads a family of four.

She decides to cut off her right hand while working in a poultry slaughterhouse because, in this way, she can get more money from insurance than losing her left hand to pay her debts. To this end, Maryam starts to practice with her left hand to do daily chores. However, on the appointed day, when she intends to amputate her right hand, the machine suddenly jams, and Maryam’s left hand is accidentally amputated instead of her right hand. Therefore, a new fate determines for her.

“The Single Horn” by Mohammad Kamal Alavi narrates the tale of a young girl who ventures into an amusement park to enjoy a playtime with her friends, against her family's wishes. When she returns home, she realizes that everything has changed. This leads her to make a significant decision.

Directed by Mohammad-Kamal Alavi, “Silence Again” is about a young woman who lives on a hill far from the city, alone and in silence. She farms and takes her produce to the city on an old motorbike. On the way back, a scarecrow catches her eye. The woman returns home but she cannot get the scarecrow out of her mind.

In “Adjustment”, directed by Mehrdad Hassani, 9-year-old Shahrokh has to make a decision about whether or not to embrace their true gender identity, their true self in face of the intolerance within their family and village.

Co-directed by Abbas Hosseinzadeh and Hesam Hosseini, “Thai” tells the story of 14-year-old Ali, who lives with his grandmother and drug-dealing uncle. Determined to earn his uncle's respect, Ali attempts to prove himself by becoming involved in the drug trade but ultimately fails.

Ali harbors romantic feelings for his uncle's girlfriend, Simin, who takes advantage of his emotions. She reveals to Ali the harsh reality of his mother and brother's lives, blaming his uncle for their struggles. In the end, Ali finds himself caught between his loyalty to Simin and his desire to earn his uncle's respect.

Also included are “Let’s Guess” by Fatemeh Karbasi Daryan, “Damn employer” by Kiumars Sobhani, “Failed” by Arian Lotfalian, “The mattress” by Arash Hassanpur and “The Calf” by Mostafa Vaziri.

Portobello Film & Art Festival, which will come to an end on September 17, is the UK’s biggest independent film competition.

The festival was created in 1996 as a reaction to the moribund state of the British film industry, to provide a forum for new film-makers and give exposure to movies on different formats.

Photo: “Adjustment” by Iranian director Mehrdad Hassani.

SAB/