Against U.S. will, BRICS cooperates with Iran

Kayhan analyzed Iran's membership in various regional and global agreements and said: Iran's presence in international blocs shows that this country is not isolated, contrary to the will of America.

According to the Austrian newspaper Standard, the decision of BRICS to accept Iran as one of the six new countries was a surprise. Such a thing proves that Iran is not isolated as claimed by America and the West. Not only China and Russia but also important regional powers such as India and Brazil do not hesitate to cooperate with Iran, which is treated unkindly in the West. However, there are Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, which have been part of the U.S. security alliance in the Middle East since 1979 and have been heavily focused on restraining Iran. Upon the emergence of a new generation of governments in the Persian Gulf, it has become clear that the Arabs should not rely only on the alliance with America for their security. With the new members, the Middle East will have more weight in the politics of the BRICS states, and this may again make it more interesting for Washington.

Iran: Warning to the movements of the European troika



The Iran newspaper wrote in a note: The topic of Iran's nuclear program is one of the topics that was put on the agenda at the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Despite the efforts made by several Western and Israeli circles to direct the agenda of the meeting to the approval of a resolution against Iran, diplomatic sources emphasized that the approval of a resolution is not on the agenda of the members. Despite this, England, France and Germany, the three European countries that are party to the nuclear agreement with Iran, are preparing a joint statement alongside the United States, in which it is claimed that Iran has not implemented the March 4 joint statement as expected. A few days before the meeting of the Council of Governors, the Agency stated in a confidential report that Iran has slowed down the process of enriching uranium with a purity level of 60%. Considering Iran's good intentions in the process of cooperation with the Agency and with the possibility of publishing the statement by the West, the authorities of our country have warned the Agency, the European Troika, and America that if such a statement is issued by the Board of Governors, they will not leave this action go unanswered.

Javan: Black spot should be removed from positive Tehran-Baghdad ties

In addition to the forward-looking strategic relations between Iran and Iraq, the dark point of these relations is the increase in the movements and actions of armed separatist groups based in the "northern region of Iraq" against the national interests and security of our country. Iran has had more than two decades of "strategic patience" in this field, and it is time for the officials of Erbil and Baghdad to "disarm or expel" these groups by September 19, so that the source of insecurity and instability in the western and northwestern borders of our country become eradicated. Therefore, based on international law, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to target the positions of these groups with its drones and missiles to defend its "national security and territorial integrity" if Iraqis do not implement their duties in the form of a security agreement that Iran signed with Baghdad government and the officials of the northern Kurdistan region.

Ham Mihan: Iran's willingness to negotiate in New York

The United States has clearly stated that the JCPOA is not a priority in its foreign policy, and over the past weeks, it has sufficed to only a temporary understanding with Iran that involved the exchange of prisoners and the release of part of Iran's blocked funds in South Korea for humanitarian purposes. However, it seems that Iran hopes that meetings and negotiations regarding the revival of the JCPOA will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the path of negotiation and dialogue is not closed, and communication channels and exchange of messages through intermediaries are still available. Therefore, new negotiations are not ruled out, and Iran has always emphasized that it follows the path of negotiation and diplomacy to ensure the rights of the Iranian people to remove oppressive sanctions. Iran has always welcomed initiatives in this regard. The path of negotiation is not closed and it is possible to hold new talks.

