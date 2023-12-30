TEDPIX gains 5,300 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 5,314 points (0.24 percent) to 2,182,725 on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

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