Nationwide event “Narration of Habib” to commemorate martyr General Soleimani

TEHRAN-The 3rd edition of the national cultural event of “Narration of Habib” dedicated to the martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, is set to be held nationwide on January 3.

This event commemorates the anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

"At the fourth anniversary of Hajj Qassem Soleimani's martyrdom, the event will simultaneously take place in 40 locations throughout Iran and in 40 Zurkhaneh sports venues, in collaboration with the Zurkhaneh Sports Federation, across nine cities and 31 provincial centers," announced the event's secretary, Seyyed Mehdi Abtahi, during a press conference at Tehran's Art Bureau on Sunday.

"To mark the fourth anniversary of Hajj Qassem's martyrdom and the night of the birth of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (AS), the Art Bureau will hold the program 'Night of Memories' under the title of 'Narration of the World Champion Hajj Qassem Soleimani,' featuring the participation of comrades-in-arms, athletes, and veteran athletes," he added.

The event will revolve around memories and experiences related to the character of Hajj Qassem, with three of his comrades-in-arms and other individuals sharing their recollections, he explained.

He further stated, "In each province, an unveiling ceremony of cultural and artistic productions, such as written works, visual arts, and fine arts created in the Art Bureau's provincial centers over the past year, will also take place, showcasing the teachings and memories of this great martyr."

Additionally, a Golrizan ceremony will be held, where Zurkhaneh athletes will engage in wrestling matches and perform heroic actions to raise funds for the liberation of mothers imprisoned through unintentional crimes, he mentioned.

Regarding the choice of the title "World Champion" for this event, Abtahi explained, "A picture of Hajj Qassem, dressed as a Zurkhaneh athlete during his youth, was published, which influenced the selection.”

However, in light of the crimes committed by the fake Zionist regime in Gaza, the phrase 'World Champion' was chosen to symbolize Soleimani's endeavors in fighting against the enemy worldwide, he concluded.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was a renowned Iranian military figure and a key strategist in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Born in 1957 in Qanat-e Malek, Iran, he dedicated his life to defending Iran's interests. Soleimani played a pivotal role in numerous military operations, including the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. He was widely respected for his strategic planning, leadership skills, and commitment to defending Iran against external threats.

Known as a charismatic and fearless commander, General Soleimani was revered by both his colleagues and the Iranian people. His unwavering dedication to protecting Iran's security and sovereignty made him a symbol of strength and resilience.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including international sanctions and political tensions, Soleimani remained a crucial figure in Iran's military and foreign policy. His assassination in January 2020 sent shockwaves through the region, as his loss was deeply mourned by Iranians and sparked a period of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. General Qasem Soleimani will always be remembered for his significant contributions to Iran's defense and his lasting impact on the region's geopolitical landscape.

SAB/



