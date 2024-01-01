Americans do not want to escalate tension with Iran

TEHRAN - In an interview with Abed Akbari, an expert on European issues, the Iran newspaper analyzed the recent scenario of the American media regarding the fate of the negotiations between Tehran and Washington during the Gaza crisis and investigated the goals of this scenario.

Akbari believes that the recent pressures by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the statements issued by the European troika are a kind of actions ordered by the White House to put pressure on Iran in response to the pressures of the resistance groups. The active regional diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the international atmosphere created against the Zionist regime have made the future conditions of the White House officials very vague and dangerous. According to Western analysts, the risk of any wrong decision on the part of the Americans has greatly increased. In such a situation, it seems that the Americans have no plans to increase the level of tension with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The current war in Gaza has not only led to the disgrace and isolation of Biden among his international counterparts but has also challenged America's claim of human rights in the public opinion of the world. In such an atmosphere, it seems that the preference of the United States is to "manage the tension" with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 10 months ahead and hold the presidential elections in the United States.

Hamshahri: exchanges between India and Iran have been overshadowed by events in the region

In a commentary, Hamshahri discussed the economic relations between Iran and India. It wrote: Since 2018, trade exchanges between Iran and India have been declining after the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, and it needs high-level interactions between the officials of the two countries to return to the maximum capacity of benefiting from economic cooperation as well as the replacement of the dollar with local currencies. In early 2022, when the Biden administration was negotiating the JCPOA with Iran, India hoped that an agreement would be reached and U.S. sanctions would be lifted because the economies of India and Iran are highly complementary. However, after the Russia-Ukraine war occurred and Iran was portrayed as a supporter of Moscow, now there are claims that Iran supplies drones to the Houthis. So, geopolitics has pushed everything backward. According to the Indian newspaper Business Line, Tehran's alleged support for Houthi in the Red Sea, in addition to the continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, has determined that the rupee-rial trading mechanism will not happen soon.

Ettelaat: The Taliban has forgotten the water rights of Iran!

In an article, Ettelaat dealt with the water rights issue of Iran from Helmand River and said: One of the important issues after the re-establishment of the Taliban government has been Iran's water rights. This issue has become a big problem for Iran in the last two months and two years after the Taliban came to power. The authorities of our country have repeatedly emphasized the necessity of cooperation between the rulers of Afghanistan and Tehran on this matter, but they have not obtained tangible results. Taliban officials claim that lack of water, lack of sufficient rainfall and extinction of floods as a result of lack of water reserves behind the dams have caused this problem to the extent that even several provinces in Afghanistan are suffering from water shortage. According to them, these factors cause the "Helmand" river to dry up, and the stop of the flow of water into Iran. Although previously the satellite images indicated the sufficient volume of water storage behind the dams in Afghanistan, the Taliban authorities consider these images to be from years ago.

Ham Mihan: Is Iran benefiting again from the American elections?

In an interview with Iman Naseri, Director General of Middle East Affairs of FGE Oil and Gas Market Consultants, Ham Mihan discussed the issue of Iran's oil exports and said: The oil market will not experience dramatic changes in 2024. This year's American elections do not have a significant effect on Iran's production, but it will probably end up in Iran's favor. The American elections can have an impact on the foreign policies of the United States regarding the OPEC countries, especially the sanctioned countries such as Iran and Venezuela. America would not like to see prices above $4 a gallon in an election year, especially for gasoline, which is an influential variable for voting; and to control it, the United States will establish friendlier policies with OPEC and create fewer problems for the market. Therefore, it usually does not increase sanctions, and is not on the agenda of the U.S. president in an election year, to stimulate the market or to remove supply.

