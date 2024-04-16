Movie on Iran’s missile power’s founding father being produced

TEHRAN- The filming of "Endless," a movie portraying the life of Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the founding father of Iran's missile power, has commenced in Tehran.

Sasan Fallahfar directs this unique narrative, which brings one of the most significant chapters of Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam's life to the big screen, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

In this production, Hamid Ebrahimi takes on the role of Martyr Tehrani Moghaddam, the report added.

"Endless" is a loose adaptation of a true story related to one of the crucial projects of the late Commander Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam.

The film offers a distinctive account of Iran's missile science father, with filming taking place within the vicinity where he attained martyrdom in Tehran.

Iran owes its missile power to Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, a general who dedicated his life to advancing Iran's missile program. Tragically, he was martyred on November 12, 2012.

Tehrani Moghaddam began laying the foundations of Iran's missile program during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988), a period that underscored the importance of a robust defense mechanism. His efforts have contributed significantly to Iran's self-sufficiency and progress in missile technology.

Earning a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Khajeh Nasir al-Din Toosi University after the Islamic Revolution, he joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 1980. He played a pivotal role in establishing the IRGC artillery and eventually led the IRGC missile unit during the war.

In 1985, Tehrani Moghaddam's forces successfully fired Iran's first missile at Kirkuk, marking a significant milestone. He was appointed as the IRGC Air Force commander in 1986. Under his leadership, Iran managed to acquire Scud missiles from Libya, further enhancing its missile capabilities.

Tehrani Moghaddam's expertise and dedication to Iran's missile program were acknowledged by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who stated that every woman traveling across Lebanon owes her safety to Hajj Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam. His work with missiles such as Sejjil and Shahab contributed to Iran's deterrence capabilities.

On November 12, 2011, Tehrani Moghaddam and some of his comrades were martyred during a missile test in Bid Ganeh, highlighting the sacrifices made for Iran's missile program.

Photo: Iranian actor Hamid Ebrahimi acts in a scene from "Endless”.

SAB/