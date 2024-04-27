Yemen shoots down US drone

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has downed another MQ-9 Reaper drone of the United States as it promises more attacks in opposition to Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Yemeni Army spokesman, Yahya Saree,

said the country’s air defense forces shot down an MQ-9 Reaper attack drone of the US military with a missile in the airspace of the Saada governorate “while it was carrying out hostile missions”.

US broadcaster CBS News confirmed that an MQ-9, which costs about $30m, “crashed” inside Yemen early on Friday.

This is the third US attack drone shot down by the Yemenis since the start of the war on Gaza.

Ansarullah leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi said on Friday the movement won’t stop the attacks unless Israel ends the Gaza onslaught.

