Iranian university inks MOUs with Italian, Cypriot universities 

TEHRAN – Khwarizmi University has signed memorandums of understanding with Italy’s University of Trieste, and Eastern Mediterranean University of Cyprus, to boost scientific interactions and international cooperation.

The first MOU was signed between Faculty of Earth Sciences in Khwarizmi University, and the Department of Mathematics, Informatics, and Geosciences in University of Trieste aiming to implement joint educational and research projects, and foster scientific interactions between faculty members, researchers, and students of the two universities, relying on the capacities of the two universities, IRNA reported.

Khwarizmi University has also inked an MOU with Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) in Cyprus. The MOU was signed by the chancellor of Khwarizmi University, Bijan Abdollahi, and the rector of EMU, Hasan Kilic, Khwarizmi University’s website reported.

The MOU is centered on enhancing research and scientific collaborations, and conducting joint projects.

The Faculty of Geographical Sciences, Khwarizmi University, and the Faculty of Tourism, EMU, agreed to hold dual degree educational courses in Tourism for post-graduate students.



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